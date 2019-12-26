All parliamentary factions should follow the example of the Party of Socialists faction and sign an obligation that they will not accept the so-called defector deputies. This opinion is shared by the Head of the republic Igor Dodon.



The President is confident that this initiative should be consolidated by law.



We remind, earlier at the expense of deputies-defectors, the Democratic Party under the leadership of the fugitive oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc was able to create a majority in parliament. After the change of power in the country, the President and the Party of Socialists consider this situation unacceptable, since the alignment of political forces in the legislative body is formed democratically in the parliamentary elections.