One of the main tasks of the President and the pro-presidential Party of Socialists was to rid Moldova of the oligarch regime of Vladimir Plahotniuc, who usurped power in the country, as well as a complete change of power.



“I think we succeeded! The main result of the outgoing year is that we removed Plahotniuc from power. I believe that this was a task that many did not manage over the past years, although they tried very hard, made a lot of declarations, statements, and this year we managed to completely change the power in the Republic of Moldova,” said the President and underlined two stages of the process.



“If you remember, on June 8 in parliament, when without light we elected a new government, a new leadership of the parliament. And, the second stage, about six weeks ago, we elected a new government (under the leadership of Ion Chicu, - ed.),” Explained Igor Dodon.



“I believe that the year was difficult, but successful, I believe that we have achieved the tasks that we set. We got the opportunity to significantly change the situation in the country. And the fact that the parliament supported all my social initiatives, helping pensioners, it shows that there is already an opportunity to promote new ideas, our program goals. Therefore, I think that, despite all the difficulties, the year was good, and the next year will be even better,” the Head of the republic assured.