Part of the money withdrawn from the banking system of Moldova has already arrived in the country's budget. According to President Igor Dodon, another 2-3 billion is expected to arrive. Things are more complicated with assets withdrawn outside the country, however, these flows are also monitored.



The property of the participants in the theft of a billion was seized and partially put up for sale to return funds to the budget of Moldova.



“The main problem is that most of the stolen amount was withdrawn outside the country, and now we monitor the cash flows of theft participants abroad. This issue has been taken under control in order to return this money to Moldova as soon as possible. I think that half of this amount can be returned fairly quickly by seizing assets and putting them up for sale,” the Moldovan leader said in the air of direct line.