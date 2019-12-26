A referendum may be held in Chisinau, on which the further “destiny” of the territory where the Republican Stadium was will be determined. This was announced on the air of a direct line by President Igor Dodon.



The President reiterated that the former government had concluded an agreement with the US Embassy to transfer this territory into its possession. The current government, as well as the President, have offered the U.S. representatives several alternative sites, because, firstly, Chisinau residents do not want to alienate the vast territory in the center of the capital, and, secondly, a third of the territory of the former stadium is already privately owned by other agents.



The Head of State noted that in order to make a final decision on this issue, it was necessary to hold a referendum and ask the city residents’ opinion, as well as hold negotiations with employees of the US Embassy in Moldova.