Moldovan President Igor Dodon accepted invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in Moscow on May 9.



The Head of State said this to a TASS correspondent on Thursday. “I received an invitation from Vladimir Putin, I will definitely come. Also, our military will take part in the Victory Parade - the honor guard of the President,” he said. “The Great Patriotic War affected almost every family in Moldova, therefore, despite attempts by some politicians to revise its results, every year on Victory Day thousands of people take to the streets of Chisinau and other cities of the republic”.



This year, the republic celebrated the 75th anniversary of liberation from fascism. By this date, on the initiative of the country's President, monuments were restored, assistance was given to veterans, and a documentary film about the famous Iasi-Chisinau operation was shot.



