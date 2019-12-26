The President held a meeting with the Bashkan of the Gagauz Autonomy, Irina Vlah, and deputies of the parliament representing the region.



During the dialogue, the parties discussed situation in the autonomy and the country as a whole, as well as plans for 2020. The Head of State welcomed resumption of activities in the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova of a joint working group, composition of which has recently been updated.



“At the invitation of the Chairman of the National Assembly of Gagauzia, Vladimir Kyss, I will participate in one of the first meetings of the legislative body next year. At this meeting, we will analyze the situation in the region and the problems that autonomy faces,” said Igor Dodon on his page on the social network.



The meeting participants considered details of the upcoming official visit to the Republic of Turkey on December 29-30, where he will go with Prime Minister Ion Chicu and Bashkan of Gagauzia Irina Vlah at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.