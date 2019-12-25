The Chair of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Zinaida Greceanii summed up the results of the year of 2019. On the air of the “Matter of Principle” program on Accent TV, the speaker noted that the year was not an easy, but eventful, and interesting one.



“We have witnessed the fall of an authoritarian regime, built in the interests of one person; resignation of the government, which had absolute parliamentary support, but fell because of its shortsightedness; appointment of a new cabinet, which had the courage to take responsibility in an extremely difficult period.



The events of the last parliamentary session showed that all deputies can work together, in the interests of the country and citizens. In any case, deputies from all factions voted for draft budgets and socio-economic initiatives,” Zinaida Greceanii noted.



Zinaida Greceanii, as the leader of the Party of Socialists, thanked the party team - the parliamentary faction of the PSRM, socialist advisers, mayors, and chairs of the districts who were elected in the territories.



“No one will come and put things in order in our country, and this should be recognized, first of all, by politicians. I don’t understand those people who can’t do anything and haven’t done anything for their state, but when they go abroad they begin to criticize their country. We must be proud of our country, respect its symbols.



The most important thing today, during these magical winter holidays, is to have peace and more kindness in the heart of each of us, and even the smallest miracle will happen to each of us,” said the speaker of the parliament.