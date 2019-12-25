Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Зинаида Гречаный выразила соболезнования Мирче Снегуру по поводу смерти супруги
 

Igor Dodon will answer citizens' questions in a “direct line”


Tomorrow, December 26, at 6.30 pm, on the TV channel “Primul in Moldova”, all residents of the country will be able to ask questions to the President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon.

One can address in Moldovan and Russian by phone numbers during the live broadcast: 022809710, 022809711, 022809705, and 022809717.

The President will also answer video questions from citizens from different parts of Moldova.


Опубликовано: 10:53 25/12/2019

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • ANNOUNCEMENT! Igor Dodon will hold a "direct line" with citizens
  • President Igor Dodon will hold a direct line in the social network "Classm ...
  • At 6.30 pm a direct line with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Igo ...
  • Today, at 19.00, the President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, will ...
  • The President again holds a direct line with citizens










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     