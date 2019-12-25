Tomorrow, December 26, at 6.30 pm, on the TV channel “Primul in Moldova”, all residents of the country will be able to ask questions to the President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon.



One can address in Moldovan and Russian by phone numbers during the live broadcast: 022809710, 022809711, 022809705, and 022809717.



The President will also answer video questions from citizens from different parts of Moldova.