Matvienko, Miller and CIS Executive Secretary Congratulated President on Upcoming Holidays


Congratulations from partners from the Russian Federation continue to be sent to the Head of our state.

Thus, the Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko and the Chairman of the Gazprom Board Alexei Miller, as well as the CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev conveyed the most sincere congratulations and wishes to President Igor Dodon and all the people of Moldova on the occasion of the upcoming holidays.


Опубликовано: 10:21 25/12/2019

