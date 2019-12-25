On the eve Igor Dodon and Oleg Vasnetsov discussed the results of the outgoing year in bilateral relations, noting with satisfaction the restoration and significant strengthening of the strategic dialogue in all relevant areas, despite the difficult political period in the Republic of Moldova.



“We reviewed the plan of interaction between our countries in 2020, in particular, the mutual interest in the signing and ratification of more than a dozen bilateral agreements in the field of social security, readmission, migration and other pressing problems that both sides were waiting for solutions”, the Head of State noted on his page on the social network.



At the end of the meeting, President Dodon wished Oleg Vasnetsov and his family a happy New Year and Merry Christmas.