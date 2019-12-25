Zinaida Greceanii: May the magic of the winter holidays awake in each of us all the best and purest!
The Speaker of Parliament also sent a message to all citizens of the country.
“Dear friends! May the holiday of the Nativity of the Lord bring joy and understanding to your home, forgiveness and love in your soul. May the magic of the winter holidays awake in all of us the best and purest, and may we have the wisdom to share our joy with others! I wish you and your loved ones peace and health! Blessed Holidays!” She said.
Опубликовано: 10:09 25/12/2019
