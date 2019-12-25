“Christmas is a family celebration, a good opportunity to calmly rejoice in the love of those who are dear to us. Some of our citizens celebrate Christmas in a new style, others in the old, and many both dates. However, it is important how we celebrate these holidays, what we do so that Christmas helps us to open our hearts, receive and give to others”, President Igor Dodon wrote on his page in the social network.



“Let our thoughts these days be directed to those in need, to people who find themselves in a more difficult situation, whom we could help and bring comfort to their souls. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all!” he added.