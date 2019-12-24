The President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon began to receive New Year greetings. Among the first was the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.



He wished the Moldovan people peace and prosperity in the New Year.



“Dear Mr. President! Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the New Year and the Nativity of Christ. The peoples of Russia and Moldova are connected by ancient bonds of friendship and spiritual affinity. I am sure that the development of constructive dialogue and cooperation in various fields meets our common interests. I sincerely wish you good health and success in your work, and to all the Moldovan citizens - happiness and prosperity!” - says the message of the Russian leader.