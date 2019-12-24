The President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, signed a series of laws sent by the Parliament for promulgation: the Law "On the state budget for 2020", the Law "On the budget of the state social insurance" for the next year, the Law "On mandatory medical insurance funds" for 2020, as well as a number of laws aimed at providing additional social protection to certain categories of population, etc.



“I thank colleagues from the Government and Parliament for their responsibility, efficiency and fruitful cooperation in the process of developing normative acts that are key to the development and ensuring the well-being of our country,” Igor Dodon said.