President Igor Dodon said that in January 2020, the Ministries of Finance of the Republic of Moldova and the Russian Federation should complete negotiations on the provision of the promised loan of $500 million, and at one of the first parliamentary meetings in the new year, this agreement should be ratified IPN reports.



“We discussed this issue with Vladimir Putin, with Dmitry Kozak, I think that in January negotiations between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Moldova and the Russian Ministry of Finance should be completed, and in February, one of the first parliamentary meetings should ratify this agreement. I believe that this is real, and we will begin infrastructure projects,” the President said during an air on NTV Moldova channel.



Igor Dodon hopes that in the coming months serious strategic investors will come to the Republic of Moldova in various fields, in particular in industry.