Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Зинаида Гречаный выразила соболезнования Мирче Снегуру по поводу смерти супруги
 

Zinaida Greceanii discussed current issues of cooperation with the Ambassador of Poland to Moldova


Zinaida Greceanii met with the Ambassador of Poland to Moldova, Bartlomiej Zdaniuk. The interlocutors discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between the countries and outlined the possibilities for its further strengthening.

I believe that the parliamentary friendship groups and the Parliamentary Assembly of Moldova and Poland can significantly strengthen the friendly ties between our countries and peoples. I thanked separately for supporting the Polish diaspora in Moldova, which carefully preserves the culture and traditions of the Polish people in Moldova,” the speaker wrote on her page on the social network following the results of the conversation.

At the end of the conversation, she wished the Ambassador of Poland, his family and the entire Polish people bright holidays and a happy New Year.


Опубликовано: 14:32 24/12/2019

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Zinaida Greceanii discussed bilateral relations between the countries with ...
  • Prime Minister met with the Polish Ambassador to Moldova
  • Zinaida Grechanii discussed important issues of bilateral cooperation with ...
  • President met with the Polish Ambassador to Moldova
  • Zinaida Greceanii discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation with the Amb ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     