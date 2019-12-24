Zinaida Greceanii met with the Ambassador of Poland to Moldova, Bartlomiej Zdaniuk. The interlocutors discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between the countries and outlined the possibilities for its further strengthening.



“I believe that the parliamentary friendship groups and the Parliamentary Assembly of Moldova and Poland can significantly strengthen the friendly ties between our countries and peoples. I thanked separately for supporting the Polish diaspora in Moldova, which carefully preserves the culture and traditions of the Polish people in Moldova,” the speaker wrote on her page on the social network following the results of the conversation.



At the end of the conversation, she wished the Ambassador of Poland, his family and the entire Polish people bright holidays and a happy New Year.

