The Head of State Igor Dodon sent congratulations to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.



“I wish you good health, longevity, youth of the soul and realization of all thoughts and aspirations.



Today, Azerbaijan is a factor of stability both at the regional and international levels. Thanks to the balanced domestic and foreign policy pursued by Mr. Aliyev, the country is achieving tangible results in all areas of socio-political and socio-economic development, dynamically pursuing effective reforms aimed at improving the welfare of the people, as well as strengthening its authority in the international arena.



I take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation to Ilham Aliyev for his significant contribution to strengthening ties between our friendly states,” Igor Dodon said in the message.

