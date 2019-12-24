Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The dollar will grow, and the euro will slightly fall


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies on December 24 and 25. The dollar added two bans. It will cost 17 lei 29 bans.

The euro price will be 19 lei 16 bans. Romanian leu will cost 4 lei 1 ban, Ukrainian hryvnia - 74 bans, and the Russian ruble - 27 bans.



