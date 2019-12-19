Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Moldovan producers will be able to export more fruits to the EU duty free


Moldovan producers will be able to export more plums, grapes and cherries without paying customs duties. The EU Council approved additional preferential terms for the Moldovan exporters.

Thus, our country will receive additional quotas for duty-free import into the EU of grape varieties and plums, which will be 50% more than at present. Moldova will also receive a new quota for the import of 1,500 tons of cherries. At the same time, manufacturers from the EU will get more opportunities for duty-free exports to Moldova, Moldpres.md reports. The decision of the EU Council is designed to support domestic producers.


Опубликовано: 15:57 21/12/2019

