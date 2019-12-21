Igor Dodon and Ion Cheban met with the Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov.



The parties discussed the full range of interstate and interregional relations, including with Chisinau, Gagauzia and other regions of the country. They also identified the huge potential for investment opportunities for the northern capital of Russia.



“We agreed that in the near future a group of experts would arrive in Moldova to identify and evaluate projects and opportunities in which St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region can take part at the state level, as well as private business from the region interested in investing in Moldova”, - noted the Head of State on his page on the social network.