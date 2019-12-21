Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Igor Dodon congratulated Emmanuel Macron with his birthday


The Head of State sent sincere congratulations to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of his birthday.

On this significant day, I want to express my satisfaction with the dynamic development of traditional friendly relations between the Republic of Moldova and the French Republic, based on common values and ideals. I also want to emphasize the importance that our country attaches to the deepening of the Moldovan-French partnership and the readiness of the Republic of Moldova to strengthen dialogue in priority areas for the benefit of our peoples in the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said in the message.

Igor Dodon also wished his French counterpart good health and success in his responsible work.


Опубликовано: 15:50 21/12/2019

