Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
В Кишиневе задержан экс-глава Национального инспектората расследований
 

Igor Dodon takes part in the EAEU meeting in St. Petersburg


Igor Dodon takes part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council attended by the Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of other FSU countries.

The heads of the EAEU member countries will summarize the work of the Eurasian Economic Commission for four years and agree on the candidatures of the new chairman and members of the EAEU board.

During the meeting, directions will be outlined for further deepening cooperation between the EAEU countries.


Опубликовано: 16:09 20/12/2019

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • On December 6, Moldova will take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Econom ...
  • The President of Moldova will participate in the meeting of the heads of th ...
  • Igor Dodon takes part in the meeting of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council
  • Vladimir Putin: The EAEU is interested in strengthening cooperation with Mo ...
  • Moldova will take part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     