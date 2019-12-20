The Parliament of Moldova adopted a bill stipulating increase in social benefits for older people who cannot receive an old-age pension, as well as a doubling of state social disability benefits: from 40% to 80% of the minimum old-age pension. The initiative was suggested by a group of deputies of the PSRM faction.



According to the project, the amount of state social benefits will be increased for 8,910 elderly people and 12,178 people with disabilities. The funds are provided for in the draft law on the state budget for 2020.