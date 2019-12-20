Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Fog over Moldova: some flights are delayed


Thick fog disrupted the operation of the Chisinau International Airport.

Some departures and arrivals are delayed. In particular, the flight to Istanbul was postponed for almost two hours. And the plane from Istanbul will fly to Chisinau at 10.25 instead of the planned 8.40. The flight from Bucharest is also delayed. Prime Minister Ion Chicu, who was returning with his colleagues from Rome was blocked in the capital of Romania.


Опубликовано: 10:57 20/12/2019

