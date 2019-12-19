Today, the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova voted in the final reading for the draft state budget for 2020. 56 deputies voted “for”, MOLDPRES reports.



After presenting the draft in the first reading, 131 amendments were received, 63 of which were adopted.



Thus, according to the draft Law on the State Budget for 2020, its revenues will amount to 44,136.6 million lei, an increase of 8.6% compared with 2019 due to the expected increase in taxes and fees, and VAT remains the most important source of budget revenue.



The state budget expenditures will amount to about 51,551.9 million lei, which is 11.3% more than in 2019. They are determined by the need to provide financial support for priority areas in accordance with national and sectoral policies, to continue reforms and provide financial support for projects and actions stipulated by agreements with development partners.



The budget for 2020 was approved with a deficit of 7,415.3 million lei.



In 2020, the national public budget deficit will be financed from internal and external sources.

