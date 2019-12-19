Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Vladimir Zelensky has appointed a new Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova


Mark Shevchenko was appointed the new ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky.

Note that in 1997-2001, Shevchenko worked in the diplomatic mission in Romania. From 2003 to 2007, he was a political adviser in Moldova. Since 2014, he was the temporary charge d'affaires of Ukraine in Canada, and then an adviser to the Ukrainian Embassy in Canada.

Recall that the post of ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova became vacant after the ex-president Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on dismissal of Ivan Gnatyshin in April this year.


Опубликовано: 17:06 19/12/2019

