During the working visit to Moscow, the President met with His Holiness Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.



“We spoke very warmly. I congratulated His Holiness on the feast of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker and invited him to visit Moldova next year with a pastoral visit,” said Igor Dodon on his page on the social network.



During the conversation, the Head of State also assured Patriarch Kirill that “our people will continue to remain faithful to our Church, and all branches of the government of our country will pay close attention to preserving our traditional values and strengthening the status of the family in society.”