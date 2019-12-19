Igor Dodon in Moscow met with the Chairman of the Board of Sberbank German Gref
During his working trip to the Russian Federation, President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon met in Moscow with a longtime friend, Chairman of the Board of Sberbank German Gref.
“We discussed various topics, including trends in the global and regional economies. In addition, we considered the possibility of implementing joint projects in the Republic of Moldova,” said the President of Moldova.
“We discussed various topics, including trends in the global and regional economies. In addition, we considered the possibility of implementing joint projects in the Republic of Moldova,” said the President of Moldova.
Опубликовано: 16:23 19/12/2019
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: