Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Глава управления торговли и общественного питания Марчел Замбицкий подал в отставку
 

Euro will fall in price


According to the NBM, on Thursday, the euro will fall in price by seven bans and will be 19 lei and 19 bans.

The dollar exchange rate will remain unchanged - 17 lei 25 bans, Moldpres.md reports. Romanian leu will fall in price by two bans - up to 4 lei 1 ban. The Ukrainian hryvnia (73 bans) and the Russian ruble (27 bans) will retain their positions.


Опубликовано: 10:48 19/12/2019

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Euro will fall in price by 13 bans
  • Euro and dollar will fall in price
  • Euro and dollar will fall in price
  • Euro will fall in price by 12 bans at once
  • The euro will rise in price, and the dollar will fall in price










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     