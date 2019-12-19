Euro will fall in price
According to the NBM, on Thursday, the euro will fall in price by seven bans and will be 19 lei and 19 bans.
The dollar exchange rate will remain unchanged - 17 lei 25 bans, Moldpres.md reports. Romanian leu will fall in price by two bans - up to 4 lei 1 ban. The Ukrainian hryvnia (73 bans) and the Russian ruble (27 bans) will retain their positions.
