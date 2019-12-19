According to the NBM, on Thursday, the euro will fall in price by seven bans and will be 19 lei and 19 bans.



The dollar exchange rate will remain unchanged - 17 lei 25 bans, Moldpres.md reports. Romanian leu will fall in price by two bans - up to 4 lei 1 ban. The Ukrainian hryvnia (73 bans) and the Russian ruble (27 bans) will retain their positions.