The Head of State will not take severance pay on the occasion of his mandate completion next year
President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon is not going to take the severance pay stipulated by the current legislation in connection with the end of his presidential mandate next year. The Head of State noted that he did not know that the presidential administration had been allocated 560 thousand lei as allowance.
Igor Dodon assured that if this amount was really provided for by law, he would transfer all funds to charity aims.
Igor Dodon assured that if this amount was really provided for by law, he would transfer all funds to charity aims.
Опубликовано: 10:45 19/12/2019
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: