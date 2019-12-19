St. Nicholas is honored in both the Orthodox and the Roman Catholic Church; he is considered protector of children, as well as sailors, bakers and innocently convicted.



“For me it is also a family holiday: St. Nicholas is the guardian of my house, my youngest son is called Nikolai, and this is the name that my father bore, a blessed memory to him.



I heartily congratulate all those named by Nikolai. I congratulate the residents of all cities and villages where the temple festival is celebrated today. I wish all our citizens prosperity, peace of mind and happy holidays! ”- said President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon in a congratulatory message.