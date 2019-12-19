UN General Assembly adopted resolution to combat glorification of Nazism and racial discrimination
The UN General Assembly approved the resolution “Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance” introduced by the Russian Federation and another 61 co-authors.
133 delegations voted in favor, including the Republic of Moldova (last year129), two against (USA and Ukraine) and 52 abstained (last year 54).
133 delegations voted in favor, including the Republic of Moldova (last year129), two against (USA and Ukraine) and 52 abstained (last year 54).
Опубликовано: 10:37 19/12/2019
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: