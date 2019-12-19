The UN General Assembly approved the resolution “Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance” introduced by the Russian Federation and another 61 co-authors.



133 delegations voted in favor, including the Republic of Moldova (last year129), two against (USA and Ukraine) and 52 abstained (last year 54).