On Friday Igor Dodon and Ion Cheban will answer questions on the situation in the Moldovan capital


Moldovan President Igor Dodon and Chisinau Mayor General Ion Cheban will answer questions regarding the situation in the Moldovan capital under the heading “THE PRESIDENT ANSWERS”.

The dialogue will be available tomorrow, Friday, December 20.



Опубликовано: 10:34 19/12/2019

