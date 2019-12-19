On Friday Igor Dodon and Ion Cheban will answer questions on the situation in the Moldovan capital
Moldovan President Igor Dodon and Chisinau Mayor General Ion Cheban will answer questions regarding the situation in the Moldovan capital under the heading “THE PRESIDENT ANSWERS”.
The dialogue will be available tomorrow, Friday, December 20.
The dialogue will be available tomorrow, Friday, December 20.
Опубликовано: 10:34 19/12/2019
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: