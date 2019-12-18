Chair of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Zinaida Grechanii met with the US Ambassador Derek Hogan. The parties discussed various issues of Moldovan-American cooperation, as well as the latest developments in our country.



Speaking about the activities of the legislative body, Zinaida Grechanii noted that at this stage the primary task of the parliament was to adopt the budget for 2020. The speaker expressed hope that deputies would support the document.



Another topic of discussion was the reform of justice. In this context, Derek Hogan emphasized the importance of ensuring that this process is “healthy”, transparent and effective, and added that the United States would continue to cooperate with our country and support Moldova. In addition, the diplomat welcomed creation of a consultative platform for representatives of civil society under the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova and drew attention to the importance of freedom of civil society and the media in the rule of law.



At the end of the conversation, Zinaida Greceanii and Derek Hogan wished each other happy holidays and expressed interest in fruitful cooperation in the coming year.