Tonight Igor Dodon will leave for Russia on a working visit. He shared the details of the upcoming trip on a broadcast on a public television channel.



On Thursday, the Head of State will hold a number of important meetings with the leadership of Russia and with Patriarch Kirill. On Friday, Igor Dodon will take part in an informal meeting of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg, to which he was invited by Vladimir Putin.



In addition, an official meeting will be held between the Moldovan President and the Russian leader, at which the parties will set goals for next year.



“We really hope that next year the range of products exported from Moldova to Russia will expand, as well as the volume of exports. We hope that there will be important investors in different fields. We also really hope that next year one of the top leaders of the Russian Federation will pay an official visit to Moldova,” he added.