Декларация Республиканского совета ПСРМ
 

The speaker congratulated citizens on the 660th anniversary of the Moldovan state


Moldovan legislative speaker Zinaida Greceanii took part in a gala concert dedicated to the 660th anniversary of the Moldavian state. Greceanii noted that Moldova was a beautiful country with a rich history and ancient traditions.

Our duty is to maintain this connection of time and respect for traditions in the name of future generations,” she said.


Опубликовано: 11:33 18/12/2019

