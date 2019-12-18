The speaker congratulated citizens on the 660th anniversary of the Moldovan state
Moldovan legislative speaker Zinaida Greceanii took part in a gala concert dedicated to the 660th anniversary of the Moldavian state. Greceanii noted that Moldova was a beautiful country with a rich history and ancient traditions.
“Our duty is to maintain this connection of time and respect for traditions in the name of future generations,” she said.
“Our duty is to maintain this connection of time and respect for traditions in the name of future generations,” she said.
Опубликовано: 11:33 18/12/2019
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: